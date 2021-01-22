Capital CS Group LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Okta comprises about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 127.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Okta by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,329. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.