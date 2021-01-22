Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

