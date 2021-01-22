Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.96.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.