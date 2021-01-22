Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

CUZ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

