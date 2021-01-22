Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

