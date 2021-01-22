Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,304 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 6.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $25.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

