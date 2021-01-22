Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.88 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.