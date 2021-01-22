Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,260 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

