Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.65.

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

