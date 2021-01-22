Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

