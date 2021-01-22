CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $1,066,560.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

