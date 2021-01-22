Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.04

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $198.04 and traded as high as $213.49. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at $208.65, with a volume of 47,853 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

