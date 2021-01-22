Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 43,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 903,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282,168 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 982,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

VZ stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

