CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

