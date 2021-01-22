Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRRFY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 96,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

