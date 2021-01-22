Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. 79,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,535. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.54 million, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

