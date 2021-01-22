Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

