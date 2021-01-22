Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.53

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

