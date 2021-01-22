Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.