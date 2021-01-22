Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

