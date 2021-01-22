Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,410,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.