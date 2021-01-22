Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

