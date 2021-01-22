Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

