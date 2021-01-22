Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

CAS stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.23. 204,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.96. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.