Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,008 shares of company stock worth $20,084,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

