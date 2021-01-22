Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $108.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 200.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Catalent by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.