Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.71. 3,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,398. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

