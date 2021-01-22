Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

GNK stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

