Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.53. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

