Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €7.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €7.60 ($8.94) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.64. Ceconomy AG has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.53.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.