Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.95. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 319,999 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,333,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

