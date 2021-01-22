CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CX. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

NYSE CX opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

