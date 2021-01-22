Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $3.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

