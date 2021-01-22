Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

