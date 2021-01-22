Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.12. 32,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,861. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.