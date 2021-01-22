Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Centogene stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

