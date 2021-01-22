Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Up to $240.50

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $240.50, but opened at $250.50. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $244.50, with a volume of 104,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £411.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

In other Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,820,000 in the last three months.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

