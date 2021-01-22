Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $566.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 149,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.