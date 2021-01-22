Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $16.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 9,469 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.