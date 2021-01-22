Chaim Indig Sells 75,122 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $4,718,412.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.