China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

