China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.14

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 813865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

