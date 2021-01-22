China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 7.1%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68. 1,641,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,182,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.