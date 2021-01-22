Christopher Codington Work Sells 4,800 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.19 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

