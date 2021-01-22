CIBC Analysts Give Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) a C$8.50 Price Target

CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$11.47. The company has a market cap of C$655.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.88.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.2606906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

