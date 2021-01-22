CIBC Initiates Coverage on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE PDS opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

