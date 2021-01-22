CIBC Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $28.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.