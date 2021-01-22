Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.97.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $1,266,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

