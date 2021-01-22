Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

