Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

